The chief executive officer of the Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander said Wednesday he was concerned the winner of this year's presidential election in the South American country would not be committed to a fiscal stability agenda.

"It's a scenario that worries me. It's a scenario in which you once again have a marked economic slowdown, with all its implications," Sergio Rial said in a meeting with reporters to discuss Banco Santander Brasil's 2017 results, including record net income of 9.9 billion reais (more than $3.1 billion), up 35.6 percent from 2016.