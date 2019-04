A model shows a creation by designer Reinaldo Lourenço on Monday, April 22, 2019, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, when a total of 36 brands will parade their collections in downtown Sao Paulo. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

Sao Paulo Fashion Week opened with a show featuring styles by designer Reinaldo Lourenço inspired by the Miami Beach lifestyle.

The 47th edition of the fashion event began Monday and will go on until April 27,a week during which 36 brands will present their creations in the ARCA building, the main venue, and in some other facilities of Brazil's largest city.