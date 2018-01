A view of the company logo of SAP on a building of the software producer SAP SE in Walldorf, Germany, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Software-maker SAP SE on Tuesday said its net profit for the fourth quarter rose 21 percent, driven by a solid performance of its cloud business, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The German company said net profit for the three months was 1.85 billion euros ($2.29 billion) compared with 1.53 billion euros the year-earlier period.