An employee of Satellogic, a Uruguayan firm that manufactures satellites, works in a clean room in the company's manufacturing plant in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The CEO of Satellogic in Uruguay, Fabricio Borsellino, speaks to EFE during an interview in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Satellogic, a company that was established in Uruguay in 2015 and was named one of the three most innovative firms in Latin America this year by Fast Company magazine, seeks to position this South American nation as a leading satellite manufacturer.

The satellite manufacturing company, founded by Argentine businessmen Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, has offices in Buenos Aires, Barcelona, San Francisco and Tel Aviv, although the satellites themselves are assembled in Montevideo.