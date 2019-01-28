Saudi Arabia has stepped up efforts to woo investors spooked by the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as it seeks more than $450 billion in private capital to help reshape its oil-dependent economy, according to a Dow Jones Newswire report supplied to Efe.
On Monday, Saudi officials said the government would offer incentives to both local and international investors to help develop its mining, logistics, and manufacturing sectors, according to a statement on the country's state-controlled news agency. The government didn't say what those incentives would be.