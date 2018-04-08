US President Donald J. Trump (R) holds up a chart of military hardware sales as he meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

After courting Hollywood and Silicon Valley, a delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, capped a nearly three-week American tour by touting potential petrochemical investments totaling billions of dollars along the United States Gulf Coast, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Sunday.

The plans for investment by Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco, and Saudi Basic Industries Corp., known as Sabic, weren't final, and not wholly unexpected.