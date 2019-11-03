Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant started its initial public offering on Sunday.
Saudi Aramco announced it will be trading on the domestic stock exchange, the Tadawol, in early December.
A view of Shaybah oilfield in Rub Al-Khali, Saudi Arabia, Dec.17, 2018 (reissued Nov.3, 2019). Shaybah oilfield started production in 1998 and began operations by Saudi Aramco. EFE-EPA FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
A photograph made through a bus window showing workers at the construction site during a press tour in the desert at Khurais oil field, about 160 km from Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 23, 2008 (reissued Nov.3. 2019). EFE-EPA FILE/ALI HAIDER
