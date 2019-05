Khalid A. Al-Falih, chairman of the Joint OPEC-non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and Minister of Energy Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Vienna, Austria, Dec. 7, 2018, reissued May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FLORIAN WIESER

Two Saudi Arabian oil tankers suffered significant damage in an attack over the weekend near the Strait of Hormuz, the kingdom's energy minister said, amid heightened military tensions in the Persian Gulf, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.

The Saudi tankers were attacked at 6 am Sunday off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates as they prepared to cross into the Persian Gulf, the minister, Khalid al-Falih said Monday.