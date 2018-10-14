Saudi Arabia's stock market suffered a 6.8-percent drop on Sunday as the main indicator accumulated a fall of more than 500 points amid fears of imminent United States sanctions prompted by the disappearance of a Saudi journalist.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi – a permanent resident of the US in self-imposed exile who penned a column in the Washington Post and was a fierce critic of Riyadh's human rights violations and of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's policies – has been missing since he entered the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2 to pick up the paperwork needed for his planned marriage.