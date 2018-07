A Volkswagen logo is seen on the hood of a car in the quality check in the production line in the Volkswagen parent plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, Mar. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CARSTEN KOALL

German carmaker Volkswagen, which has been engulfed in a diesel emissions cheating scandal for the past three years, on Wednesday announced the launch of an electric car-share service in 2019, following similar announcements from French automakers Renault and Peugeot, according to a report supplied by Dow Jones Newswires to EFE.

Volkswagen said it plans to initially offer the service in Germany before rolling it out across cities in Europe, North America and Asia from 2020.