German automotive supplier Schaeffler AG plans to move some production out of the United Kingdom due in part to uncertainty surrounding Brexit, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Schaeffler intends to shut two of its three production sites in the UK and relocate production to existing plants in the United States, China, South Korea and Germany, it said Tuesday.