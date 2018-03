A view of the New Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) under construction in Texcoco, a city in Mexico state, on March 14, 2018. EFE/Jose Mendez

A view of the New Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) under construction in Texcoco, a city in Mexico state, on March 14, 2018. EFE/Jose Mendez

A view of the New Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) under construction in Texcoco, a city in Mexico state, on March 14, 2018. EFE/Jose Mendez

Terminating the New Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) would have "catastrophic effects" for Mexico's credit rating and investor confidence, Communications and Transportation Secretary Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said.

"The business effect is great and represents a big push for social development. Today, there 45,000 jobs and they are going to reach 70,000," Ruiz Esparza said following a tour of the site with lawmakers on Wednesday.