The remains of a Sears sign appear on the outside of a closed store in Gurnee, Illinois, USA, Oct. October 2018. EPA/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

A flag of the United States flies at half staff over a Sears sign in Northridge, California, USA, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA/FILE/MIKE NELSON

For much of the 20th century, Sears Holdings Corp. defined American retailing with catalogs and department stores that brought toys, tools and appliances to millions of homes, according to a Dow Jones Newswire report made available to EFE on Monday.

By the time Sears limped into bankruptcy, the once-great company was shriveled and sickly.