The Mexican Omar Vazquez shows on June 26, 2019, a house constructed with artisanally made blocks of sargassum seaweed, or "sargablocks," which he invented and which was made possible by the vast amounts of the algae dumped by the sea on beaches of the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo. EFE-EPA/Lourdes Cruz

View of a house in southern Mexico taken on June 26, 2019; it is constructed with artisanally made blocks of sargassum seaweed, or "sargablocks," invented by Omar Vazquez and made possible by the vast amounts of the algae dumped by the sea on beaches of the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo. EFE-EPA/Lourdes Cruz

Workers are seen on June 26, 2019, making building blocks of sargassum seaweed, or "sargablocks," invented by the Mexican Omar Vazquez and which is made possible by the vast amounts of the algae dumped by the sea on beaches of the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo. EFE-EPA/Lourdes Cruz

At first Omar Vazquez saw in the brown sargassum seaweed a chance to grow his gardening business, a possibility that began in 2015 when the sea began to dump vast amounts of the algae on beaches of the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

At first he used it as fertilizer in his Blue-Green Nursery and sold small amounts to his customers.