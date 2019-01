Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a press conference at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, June 27, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Nissan Motor Co in connection with former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's pay disclosures, requesting documents from both the car maker and Ghosn, according to people familiar with the matter, a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday said.

Nissan said Monday it received an inquiry from the SEC and was cooperating with the financial regulator, but declined to provide further information.