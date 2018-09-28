United States securities regulators sought to force Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk out of the company he helped get off the ground about 15 years ago, alleging he misled shareholders when he tweeted he had funding for what would have been the largest-ever corporate buyout, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Friday.

The complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission came after a last-minute decision by Musk and his lawyers to fight the case rather than settle the charges.