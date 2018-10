Members of the crew of the destroyer HMAS Brisbane march on board during a naval ceremony held at Garden Island, Sydney, Australia, Oct. 27, 2018. EFE/NICOLAS GONZALEZ

The destroyer Brisbane, the second of the three ships designed by the Spanish company Navantia, entered into the service of the Royal Australian Navy on Saturday during a ceremony held at a military base in Sydney.

Australian Defense Minister Christopher Pyne in a speech called the Brisbane a great achievement owing to its dimensions and capabilities.