An oil drilling rig is seen off the Pacific Ocean coastline after the Trump administration announced plans to dramatically expand offshore drilling Seal Beach, California, USA, 04 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EUGENE GARCIA

The United States is on track to become a net petroleum exporter by 2021 and will soon after surpass Russia and rival Saudi Arabia, currently the world's largest oil exporter, the International Energy Agency said Monday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The US is expected to double its gross crude oil exports to 4.2 million barrels a day by 2024, while total exports of crude and refined products should reach 9 million barrels a day, the IEA said in its annual five-year oil outlook report.