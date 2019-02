Matthias Meyer's emergency Brexit plan — from a secret truck route to extra storage space and pre-booked ferry transportation — has been ready for months, according to report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

But for the UK head of German machine-tool maker Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, the tricky question is when, or even if, he should trigger a plan that rests on many political unknowns.