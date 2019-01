Soldiers on Jan. 9, 2019, oversee the distribution of gasoline to service stations in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, one of the regions of the country affected by fuel shortages. The shortages stem from the Mexican government's decision to change the method used by state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos to distribute gasoline and diesel from refineries to urban distribution centers, opting to transport the fuel via tanker trucks instead of pipelines (a frequent target of fuel thieves). EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on Jan. 10, 2019. Lopez Obrador said security would be bolstered along 1,600 kilometers of state oil company Pemex's pipeline network to prevent fuel theft. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Mexico's president said Thursday that security would be tightened along a 1,600-kilometer (995-mile) stretch of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos' (Pemex's) pipeline network to prevent fuel theft.

"We're going to bolster surveillance along 1,600 km of pipelines, where the six main ducts for transporting fuels are located," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, said in his morning press conference.