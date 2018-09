South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, 20 June 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Shares on the Korea Exchange on Thursday fell due to the sell-off of large-cap tech shares by foreign investors after losses were incurred in this sector on Wall Street a day before.

The benchmark KOSPI index closed with a drop of 4.16 points, or 0.18 percent, to end at 2,287.61.