A view of a sign for a building on Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange in New York, USA, on Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

United States stocks fell Monday as a rout in the technology sector deepened, dragging everything from chipmakers to social media firms to software developers lower, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 168 points, or 0.6 percent , to 26276. The S&P 500 lost 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.5 percent, heading toward its third straight loss.