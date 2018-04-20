German police arrested a senior Porsche AG executive in the wake of raids this week to gather evidence allegedly linking the sports car maker to Volkswagen AG's emissions scandal, prosecutors said Friday, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The massive raids on offices and factories used by Porsche, which is owned by Volkswagen, involved 160 police officers and 30 investigators from two German states. The potential involvement of Porsche could represent a significant widening of the emissions-cheating scandal that has cost Volkswagen more than $25 billion in fines, penalties, compensation for customers and legal fees.