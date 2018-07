US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2019 for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon speaks during the opening ceremony for the industrial trade fair INNOPROM-2018 in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea has asked the United States to exempt its vehicles from the new 25 percent tariffs Washington is planning to impose on imported vehicles and spare parts, officials said Sunday.

South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon made the request to his US counterpart Steve Mnuchin in a meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.