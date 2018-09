A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The stock exchange in Seoul surged on Thursday due to investor optimism following news of the United States' proposal for fresh trade talks to resolve tariff disputes with China.

The KOSPI index climbed 3.31 points or 0.14 percent to close at 2,286.23, whereas the KOSDAQ index closed at 830.95 points, an increase of 4.62 or 0.56 percent.