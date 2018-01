Commemorative souvenir mock bitcoins are displayed in a 'Bitcoin Museum' next to a bitcoin ATM at a shopping mall in Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon speaks at a press conference to present a budget plan for 2018 in Sejong City, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's finance minister said Friday that it will be necessary to hold more consultations before banning cryptocurrency exchanges.

The announcement by the minister came a day after Justice Minister Park Sang-ki said the Justice Ministry was preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through exchanges, which caused the price of Bitcoin to plummet more than 10 percent.