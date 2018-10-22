South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The benchmark Kospi index of the South Korean stock market on Monday gained 5.45 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 2.161.71.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index increased 3.62 points, or 0.49 percent, and closed at 744.10.