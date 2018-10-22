The benchmark Kospi index of the South Korean stock market on Monday gained 5.45 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 2.161.71.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq index increased 3.62 points, or 0.49 percent, and closed at 744.10.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
