A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean shares fell in Thursday trading, driven lower by concerns about relations between China and the United States, analysts said.

The Kospi index shed 35.08 points, or 1.52 percent, to end the day at 2,274.49.