(FILE) South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Kospi index in the Seoul stock exchange in South Korea fell by 15.24 points or 0.66 percent to close at 2,303.01 points on Monday.

The Kosdaq index dropped 6.03 points or 0.72 percent and closed at 828.88 points.