South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Kospi index of the South Korean stock market fell 6.97 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 2,267.52 on Friday.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index fell 15.30 points, or 1.94 percent, to end at 773.70.