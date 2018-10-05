The Kospi index of the South Korean stock market fell 6.97 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 2,267.52 on Friday.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq index fell 15.30 points, or 1.94 percent, to end at 773.70.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
