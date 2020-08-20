A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, 20 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul Stock Exchange closed Thursday with a sharp decline of 3.66 percent in its main indicator, the Kospi, mainly due to investors' fear of the continued increase in COVID-19 infections in South Korea.