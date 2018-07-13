(FILE) A signboard shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at KEB-Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The KOSPI indicator of the South Korean market ended Friday with a rise of 25.84 points - 1.13 percent - to stand at 2,310.90.

The index of the electronic stock market KOSDAQ rose 8.60 points - 1.05 percent - to sit at 827.89.