A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The South Korean stock market bounced back on Friday, buoyed by positive data from Chinese exporters from September, and a slight rapprochement between Washington and Beijing regarding the trade war, according to local analysts.

The benchmark Kospi index of the Korea Exchange closed up 32.18 points, or 1.51 percent, at 2,161.85.