A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index fell 1.43 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 2,063.28 on Thursday.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index rose 3.60 points, or 0.53 percent, to stand at 684.83.