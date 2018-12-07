The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index closed on Friday with a gain of 7.07 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at 2,075.76.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq index rose 6.96 points, or 1.02 percent, to stand at 685.33.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Exchange Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
