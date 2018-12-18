A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul Stock Exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Tuesday fell 8.98 points or 0.43 percent to close at 2,062.11 points.

Tech stocks index Kosdaq dropped 2.23 points or 0.34 percent to close at 659.67 points.