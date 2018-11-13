A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 14, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Tuesday dropped 9.21 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 2,071.23.

Tech stocks index Kosdaq remained virtually unchanged, registering a rise of 0.03 points to close at 670.85.