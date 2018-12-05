South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Korea Exchange's benchmark Kospi index fell 13.04 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 2,101.31 on Wednesday.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index shed 7.51 points, or 1.06 percent, to stand at 701.12.