The Korea Exchange's benchmark Kospi index fell 13.04 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 2,101.31 on Wednesday.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq index shed 7.51 points, or 1.06 percent, to stand at 701.12.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
