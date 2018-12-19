A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index closed on Wednesday with a gain of 16,73 points, or 0.81 percent, to end at 2,078.84.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index rose 12.41 points, or 1.88 percent, to 672.08.