South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Exchange Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Korea Exchange's benchmark Kospi index fell 19.20 points, or 0.89 percent, on Thursday to close at 2,148.31.

The Kosdaq tech stocks index dropped 7.81 points, or 1.06 percent, to close at 731.34.