A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark KOSPI index closed on Monday with a decline of 21.99 points, or 1.06 percent, to stand at 2,053.77.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index fell 14.94 points, or 2.18 percent, to 670.39.