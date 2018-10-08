A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The benchmark Kospi index of the Korea Exchange closed on Monday down 13.69 points, or 0.60 percent, to stand at 2,253.83.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index fell 6.55 points, or 0.85 percent, to 767.15.