A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Friday dropped 17.24 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 2,096.86.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index rose 0.28 points, or 0.04 percent, to stand at 695.76.