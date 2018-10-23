A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The benchmark KOSPI index of the Korea Exchange closed on Tuesday down 55.61 points, or 2.57 percent, to stand at 2,106.10.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell 25.15 points, or 3.38 percent, to finish at 719.00.