South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The KOSPI index of the South Korea stock exchange closed on Monday with a slight increase of 0.33 points, or 0.02 percent, to stand at 2,124.61.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index declined 0.72 points, or 0.10 percent, to end the day at 695.62.