The KOSPI index of the South Korea stock exchange closed on Monday with a slight increase of 0.33 points, or 0.02 percent, to stand at 2,124.61.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index declined 0.72 points, or 0.10 percent, to end the day at 695.62.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
