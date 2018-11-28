South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index closed Wednesday with an increase of 8.80 points, or 0.42 percent, to stand at 2,108.22.

The Kosdaq tech stocks index declined 0.55 points, or 0.08 percent, to end the day at 700.12.