A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index closed on Friday up 12.29 points, or 0.06 percent, to stand at 2,075.57.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index rose 2.99 points, or 0.44 percent, to end at 686.33.