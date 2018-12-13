A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul Stock Exchange's benchmark KOSPIi index on Thursday gained 12.98 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 2,095.55 points.

Tech stock index KOSDAQ rose 5.30 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 681.78 points.