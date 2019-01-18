A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index closed on Friday with an increase of 17.22 points, or 0.82 percent, to stand at 2,124.28.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index rose 9.99 points, or 1.46 percent, to end at 696.34.