A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, Jan.2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul Stock Exchange's benchmark index Kospi on Friday gained 16.55 points or 0.83 percent to close at 2,010.25 points.

Tech stocks index Kosdaq rose 7.47 points or 1.14 percent to close at 664.49 points.